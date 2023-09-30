Government of Armenia to cover housing and utility costs for those forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh – PM

The government of Armenia will cover the accommodation and utility costs for those forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced.



According to the Prime Minister, every family will be provided 40,000 drams per person per month for accommodation, plus another 10,000 drams per person for all utility costs.

The program will start from October 1 and will continue for at least six months. All forcibly displaced persons, regardless of age, will benefit from the program.



Only those who have an apartment in the Republic of Armenia, and people in special care centers who cannot rent an apartment will not benefit from the program.



In addition, as previously announced, each forcibly displaced person will get a one-time payment of 100,000 AMD.



“The problems of our brothers and sisters forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh will continue to be in the center of our continuous attention,” PM Pashinyan pledged.