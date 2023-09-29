88,780 forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno Karabakh have arrived in Armenia

A total of 88,780 forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno Karabakh arrived in Armenia as of 10 m, September 29.

According to Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan, 63,483 of them have already been registered.

She told a press conference today that 20,306 people have been accommodated by the government: 972 people were provided residence in Aragatsotn province, 4 658 in Ararat province, 1 772 in Armavir province, 1 935 in Gegharkunik, 4 622 in Kotayk, 921 in Lori, 2 040 in Syunik, 1 116 in Tavush, 1 370 in Vayots Dzor, 900 in Shirak.

The rest have left for their preferred places of residence.