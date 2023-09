Sixty-eight people have been confirmed dead as a result of the fuel depot blast near Stepanakert, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender informs. Only 21 bodies have been identified.

The number of wounded citizens is 290, of which 168 were transported to Armenia’s medical institutions today by helicopters of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian peacekeepers and ambulances, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

According the Ombudsman, 105 people are still missing.