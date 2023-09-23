Restoration of electricity supply to Artsakh to start on September 24

According to the agreement reached with Azerbaijan on September 20 through the mediation of the Russian side on the cessation of military operations, the following works are currently being carried out:

✔️Withdrawal of units of the Defense Army from combat positions and transfer to permanent locations, parallel to the disbanding of the army,

✔️ search works to find the dead and missing persons,

✔️Transportation of severely and critically injured and sick to Armenian medical institutions, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers.

✔️ Import of humanitarian goods, medical supplies, essential goods and fuel to Artsakh through the Goris-Stepanakert highway, with the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping mission.

✔️Start of electricity supply restoration works from September 24,

✔️Organization of political consultations on the future of Artsakh and its people.