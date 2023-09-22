China hopes the ceasefire agreement in Nagorno Karabakh will be followed

China hopes the truce in Nagorno-Karabakh will hold and the situation will normalize, Geng Shuang, China’s Permanent Representative to the UN said at the UN Security Council emergency meeting on Nagorno Karabakh.

“We note that with the mediation of Russia, the parties managed to reach a ceasefire yesterday. We are carefully monitoring this situation, we hope that this ceasefire will hold and the situation will gradually return to normal,” he said.

“We express our condolences that Russian peacekeepers were killed during this attack. They have constantly performed and continue to perform their functions in difficult circumstances, so their safety should have been guaranteed,” he said.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan are neighbors that cannot move away. Resolving disputes through dialogue and consultation will not only serve the fundamental interests of both countries, but will also safeguard regional peace and security,” Geng Shuang stated.