An agreement was reached only on the cessation of fire, Davit Babayan, adviser to the Artsakh President, told Public Radio of Armenia, while commenting on the meeting held in Yevlakh between representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

He said the delegation has not yet returned to Stepanakert, and refrained from presenting other details.



Babayan noted that, as expected, everything cannot be decided during one meeting only, more meetings are expected in the future.