Armenian PM comments on Erdogan’s offer to hold 4-way meeting on Nagorno Karabakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has commented on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s offer to hold a quadripartite meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh.

“There are most various offers and ideas. I wouldn’t want to point out only one of those ideas. That’s not the only idea for me to express an attitude,” Pashinyan told reporters when asked about Erdogan’s proposal.

Pashinyan said that the issue should be viewed in the whole picture.

PM Pashinyan talked to reporters after hi cast his vote in the Yerevan City Council elections.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended a proposal to lead three-way talks on Nagorno Karabakh, while also expressing readiness for four-way discussions that would include Russia.