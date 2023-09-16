Erdogan proposes 4-way talks on Nagorno Karabakh

Turkey has extended a proposal to lead three-way talks on Nagorno Karabakh, while also expressing readiness for four-way discussions that would include Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“We conveyed our proposal for a trilateral meeting under our leadership to them (Azerbaijan and Armenia). Beyond the trilateral approach, we also made a quadrilateral proposal,” Erdogan said at a news conference in Istanbul on Saturday ahead of his departure for next week’s UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

“There has been no response yet,” he said of the four-way proposal, noting that he would discuss the matter with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.