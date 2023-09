Reps. Adam Schiff and Jake Auchincloss urging Congress to cut off aid to Azerbaijan

As the House considers the Defense Appropriations Bill, Representatives Adam Schiff and Jake Auchincloss are urging Congress to cut off aid to Azerbaijan.

“The ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan has cut off essential aid to over 120,000 people. Time is of the essence. The blockade must end,” Rep. Schiff said in a video message.

“The blockade must end. The USA can’t let Azerbaijan starve the Armenian population in Artsakh into submission,” Rep. Auchincloss stated.