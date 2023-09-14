Photos of Charles Aznavour on display in Paris

An exhibition of nearly one hundred photos of Charles Aznavour by French-Armenian photographer Roger Kasparian opened at the 9th district town hall of Paris on September 12, the Aznavour Foundation informs.

Kasparian immortalized many renowned French and international artists in the 1960s: “The Beatles”, Brel, Gainsbourg, Hallyday, “The Rolling Stones” and others.

“In 1960, Roger Kasparian had the opportunity to photograph my father for the first time during a famous concert held at the Alhambra Hall in Paris. From then on, thanks to his keen eye and technical skills, he immortalized many other key moments of Charles Aznavour’s life and career in a unique way. Black and white or color, each photo tells a story, conveys an emotion, documents the truth. Allow yourself to experience the eternal beauty of those photographs and immerse yourself in Charles Aznavour’s universe, thanks to Roger Kasparian’s talented eye,” said Nicolas Aznavour, Co-founder and Chairman of the “Aznavour Foundation.”

A precious testimony to musical and cultural history, the “Aznavour by Kasparian” exhibition pays tribute to an artist of thousand talents. The story of the “Ambassador of all Armenians” is intimately linked to the 9th arrondissement and 22 rue de Navarin, where his family lived.

The exhibition will be open for visitors until September 17.