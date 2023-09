Germany is providing an additional 2 million euros to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for life-saving work in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh is very tense. Germany is therefore providing the ICRC with additional 2 million euros for its life-saving work in the region. It is important that the aid arrives now, which is why we are committed to open humanitarian access,” the German Foreign Ministry said.