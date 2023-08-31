Arayik Harutyunyan to resign from the post of Artsakh President

Arayik Harutyunyan resign from the post of President of the Republic of Artsakh on Friday, September 1.

“I made this final decision two days ago, taking into account my interactions with all internal and external actors and the public in recent weeks. This is a considered decision made solely by me based on the results of the analysis of the data I have,” Harutyunyan said in a Facebook post.

“Today’s unstable geopolitical situation in the world, regional events and forecasted developments, phenomena happening in and around Artsakh, Artsakh’s internal political and social atmosphere directly suggest that there is a need to change approaches and steps, to show flexibility. In order to achieve the above, it is necessary to change the main actors in Artsakh, starting with me,” the President said in a lengthy post on Facebook.

“My biography and Azerbaijan’s attitude towards it artificially create a number of conditions that cause significant problems from the point of view of building our next steps and conducting a flexible policy. In addition, the defeat in the war and the subsequent difficulties in the country have significantly reduced the trust in the authorities, especially the President, which has seriously hindered the further course of proper governance. Therefore, the change must start with me. Tomorrow I will present my resignation from the post of President of the Republic of Artsakh to the people and the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh. I made this final decision two days ago, taking into account my interactions with all internal and external actors and the general public in recent weeks. This is a considered decision made solely by me based on the results of the analysis of the data I have,” he continued.

Arayik Harutyunyan said State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan has been relieved of his post and Security Council Secretary Samvel Sergey Shahramanyan has been appointed State Minister and given wide authority.

According to the latest amendment to the “Rules of Law of the National Assembly” of Artsakh, the President of Artsakh can be elected by the Parliament.



The Parliament adopted the change in two readings in June. On July 14, President Arayik Harutyunyan, signed the amendment and it entered into force.



According to that amendment, during the martial law, the National Assembly elects a President who will stay in office until the end of the incumbent president’s term expires. The election should take place no earlier than 7, but no later than 10 days after the resignation.



Harutyunyan was elected in May 2020 for a five-year term. Therefore, the President elected by the National Assembly will serve until 2025.