French humanitarian convoy banned from entering Artsakh

French humanitarian convoy has been banned from entering Artsakh, Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

She shared a photo from the Lachin corridor, where she visited with other elected officials.

“Here at the Lachin Corridor we testify that no humanitarian aid can enter Artsakh, in total violation of human rights. Our 10 humanitarian aid trucks are blocked. A humanitarian crisis is underway, there is urgency,” Mrs. Hidalgo said.

Ici au corridor de Latchin nous témoignons qu'aucune aide humanitaire ne peut entrer en Artsakh, en violation totale des droits humains. Nos 10 camions d'aide humanitaire sont bloqués.



Une crise humanitaire est en cours, il y a urgence. pic.twitter.com/ewjxI5Aa2x — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) August 30, 2023

Speaking at a press conference in Kornidzor, the Mayor said the French aid to Artsakh includes not only food and baby formula, but also generators and solar panels, i.e. everything that would allow the people of Artsakh to withstand the crisis.