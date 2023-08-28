Macron promises “diplomatic initiative” to try to lift the blockade of the Lachin corridor

French President Emmanuel Macron has promised “a diplomatic initiative” to try to lift the blockade by Azerbaijan of the Lachin corridor, the only road linking Armenia to the Nagorno-Karabakh.

“I will have the opportunity to discuss the issue this week with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev,” Macron said at a meeting with French Ambassadors at the Élysée.

“We will demand full respect for the Lachin Humanitarian Corridor and we will again take a diplomatic initiative in this direction internationally to increase the pressure,” the French President said.