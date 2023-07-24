The number of tourists visiting Armenia expected to exceed 2 million by yearend – Minister

During the Gastro Business Expo & Forum, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan presented the achievents in the fields of recorded in the fields of catering and tourism this year.

In one year, the number of rmployees in public catering field has increased by about 20%, and about 30,000 people are now involved in the sector.

Significant growth has been recorded in the field of tourism this year as well, the Minister said.

While the number of people who visited Armenia during the first 6 months of 2022 was less than 600,000, in the current year that figure exceeded 1 million. It is predicted that this number will exceed 2 million by the end of the year.

Minister Kerobyan said the governmemt is making large investments in the direction of the development of tourist infrastructures.