Ex-President Robert Kocharyan’s property could be confiscated

The Anti-Corruption Court of Armenia decided to seize the property of the second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and persons affiliated with him (wife, children, their spouses), the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.



It is noted that the Department for the Confiscation of Property of Illicit Origin of the Prosecutor General’s Office applied to the court for confiscation. The court made a decision on July 13.

Subject to confiscation are 20 pieces of real estate, (mostly in buildings located in the Kentron administrative district of Yerevan), two vehicles, shares in 18 Armenian and foreign companies, deposits and securities worth more than $1.5 million, about 10 billion drams of loans provided to individuals and legal entities, as well as about 22 billion drams, which are part of the funds of illegal origin transferred to bona fide third parties and other funds spent that have not been identified.