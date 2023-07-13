Armenian, US officials discuss bilateral economic relations

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with Arun Venkataraman, Arun Venkataraman, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the US and Foreign Commercial Service.

The parties discussed the ways and opportunities for the development of Armenian-American economic relations.

They referred to the implementation of bilateral joint programs, in particular, improvement of the business environment, high technologies, Armenian-American economic investments and other issues of bilateral interest.