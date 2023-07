Less than a minute

Smelter in Yeraskh once again targeted by Azerbaijani forces (video)

The Azerbaijani forces once again targeted the metallurgical plant under construction in Armenia’s Yeraskh community, GTB Steel informs.

The ceasefire violation was registered at 12:25 pm today, No casualties are reported.

The company has shared footage caught on cameras in the construction site.

The plant has been periodically targeted by Azerbaijani troops since June 13.

Two Indian nationals were wounded in Azerbaijani shooting on June 14.