US does not presuppose the outcome of talks on the future of Nagorno-Karabakh: Amb. Kvien responds to criticism

The United States does not presuppose the outcome of negotiations on the future of Nagorno-Karabakh and supports an agreement that is durable, sustainable, and lays the foundations for peace, United States Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien told Armenpress in a written statement

“Direct dialogue is the key to resolving issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace. The United States does not presuppose the outcome of negotiations on the future of Nagorno-Karabakh. The United States supports an agreement that is durable, sustainable, and lays the foundations for peace. The question of the rights and security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh is central to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Ultimately ensuring that this population can feel secure in their homes and have their rights protected is the only way to guarantee a lasting settlement to a conflict that has lasted too long and cost too many lives,” Ambassador Kvien said.

The comments come after the Ambassador’s remarks in an interview with Public TV sparked criticism and led to different interpretations.

In the interview aired on Monday, Kvien disagreed with a widely held belief in Armenia that Artsakh’s population will have to flee the region if Azerbaijan regains full control of it. She said “all parties” to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict have assured the United States that “the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh’s residents must be guaranteed.”

Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday criticized the US Ambassador for saying that the Karabakh Armenians could live safely under Azerbaijani rule.

The Ministry said in a statement the US and other mediating powers “must not predetermine the outcome” of Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks in the first place.