Armenian, US officials discuss situation in Artsakh

On a visit to US, Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan met with US Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Dereck Hogan.



The parties discussed the agenda of Armenia-US bilateral relations, including the prospects of economic cooperation.

The interlocutors emphasized the preservation of regional security, the continuation of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace negotiations, as well as the creation of an international mechanism for the Stepanakert-Baku dialogue and ensuring the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.