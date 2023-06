Henrikh Mkhitaryan makes history as first Armenian in Campions League final

Inter Milan’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan made history as the first Armenian in Campions League final.

Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League for the very first time and clinch a historic treble.

Manchester City scored the only goal in the 68th minute.

Manuel Akanji played the ball through to Bernardo Silva, who cut it back into the middle of the box. It came to Rodri, who pinged the ball into the bottom corner from 16 yards.