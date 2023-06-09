Home | All news | Politics | Azerbaijani forces target Armenian military vehicle PoliticsTop Azerbaijani forces target Armenian military vehicle Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 9, 2023, 23:13 Less than a minute On June 9, at 6:30 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on a vehicle of the Armenian Armed Forces in the vicinity of Kakhakn, the Armenian Defense Ministry informs. No casualties are reported from the Armenian side. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 9, 2023, 23:13 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print