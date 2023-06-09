PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani forces target Armenian military vehicle

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 9, 2023, 23:13
Less than a minute

On June 9, at 6:30 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on a vehicle of the Armenian Armed Forces in the vicinity of Kakhakn, the Armenian Defense Ministry informs.

No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 9, 2023, 23:13
Less than a minute
Show More
Check Also
Close
Back to top button