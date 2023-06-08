PACE requested to hold urgent debate on Lachin corridor during summer session

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has been requested to hold an urgent debate on ensuring free and safe access through the Lachin Corridor.

There will be addresses by the President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar and by Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó. Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs, Chair of the Committee of Ministers, will present its communication to the Assembly and take questions from members, while Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić will hold her usual question time.

The Assembly will also hold a joint debate on the topic of migration, discussing three reports on the integration of migrants and refugees; the social inclusion of migrants, refugees and internally displaced persons through sport; and the health and social protection of undocumented workers or those in an irregular situation.