HayPost issues postage stamp dedicated to Armenian films

A souvenir sheet with one postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Armenian Films” has been put into circulation.

The souvenir sheet was cancelled by the Deputy Minister of High-Technological Industry of the Republic of Armenia Davit Sahakyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Khzmalyan, the Chief Executive Officer of “HayPost” CJSC Arayik Abrahamyan, the Chairman of the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia Harutyun Khachatryan, the film-director Mikael Dovlatyan, the actor and the Honored Artist of the Republic of Armenia Khoren Levonyan, the President of the Philatelists’ Armenian Association Hovik Musayelyan.

The postage stamp of the souvenir sheet with the nominal value of 800 AMD depicts the fragment from the Armenian film “Saroyan Brothers” (directors – Khoren Abrahamyan, Arkady Hayrapetyan), which was screened in 1968.

The souvenir sheet depicts the film’s art director Frunze Dovlatyan on the film set, featuring one of the film’s main characters (“Hayk”).

The souvenir sheet also depicts the inscriptions “SAROYAN BROTHERS” and “ARMENIAN FILMS” in Armenian and English languages.

Date of issue: June 08, 2023

Designer: Rem Saakyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Stamp size: 40,0 x 30,0 mm

S/sheet size: 90,0 x 60,0 mm

Print run: 10 000 pcs