Armenia interested in developing comprehensive cooperation with UK

Armenia is interested in developing comprehensive cooperation with the United Kingdom and expects the same from the UK, Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan said at a meeting with Sir Lindsey Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons of the UK Parliament.

It was noted that over three decades, Armenia and the United Kingdom have formed an ambitious agenda for bilateral relations based on common values and principles. The parties discussed issues related to the strengthening of human democratic institutions.

The Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly voiced hope that the Armenia-UK Comprehensive and Enhanced Agreementwould be finalized in the near future and signed as soon as possible.

“Armenia, as a young parliamentary republic, attaches more importance to effective inter-parliamentary cooperation and interaction between parliamentarians. I note with satisfaction the mutual visits and active cooperation of friendly groups operating in our parliaments during the last two years,” said Alen Simonyan.

The Armenian Parliament Speaker invited his British counterpart to Armenia.