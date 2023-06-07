Armenia, China report 39.4% increase in commodity turnover

On June 7, the 11th session of the Armenian-Chinese Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Affairs was held in Beijing under the co-chairmanship of Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and China’s Deputy Minister of Trade, Deputy China International Trade Representative Ling Ji.



Issues related to the deepening of trade and economic relations between the two countries were discussed. In particular, the expansion of trade turnover, promotion of investments, interaction in the fields of agriculture, industry, digital economy, tourism and aviation, interregional cooperation and a number of other issues were discussed.



At the end of the meeting, the protocol of the session was signed and the main directions of further cooperation were outlined.



Trade turnover between Armenia and China in amounted to $1.76 billion in 2022, increasing by 39.4% compared to the same period the previous year. Commodity turnover in January-March 2023 was $448.8 million, a 43.5% compared to the same period last year. China continues to be Armenia’s second largest trade partner.