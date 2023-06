Two movies about Charles Aznavour to be screened at Cinémathèque de Nice



Cinémathèque de Nice will pay homage to Charles Aznavour on June 11.

Two remarkable movies – “Le regard de Charles” and “Paris au mois d’août” – will be screened.

Mischa Aznavour, producer of the movie “Le Regard de Charles”, and Marc di Domenico, director of the movie, have been invited to Nice by Henry Jean Servat, French director and journalist, to present the movies and participate in the discussions. The entrance is open for public.