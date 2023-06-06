Mirzoyan, Hogan discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with US acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Dereck Hogan.

Ahead of the discussions which are planned in Washington in a few days, the key issues of the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were touched upon, including border delimitation and security, proper addressing of the rights and security issues of the people of the Nagorno Karabakh. Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of ensuring the maximum possible certainty in the delimitation process, particularly the commitment regarding the map of 1975.

Ararat Mirzoyan once again drew the attention of the American side to the aggressive rhetoric expressed by the top leadership of Azerbaijan in parallel with the negotiation process, stressing the need to exclude the threat of use of force and mutual respect for territorial integrity