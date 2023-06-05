Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football at 41

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has retired from football at the age of 41, bringing to an end one of the modern era’s most glittering careers, the BBC reports.

“I say goodbye to football but not to you,” the Swede told the San Siro crowd after Sunday’s last game of the season.

Ibrahimovic had already announced he would leave the Italian club.

He scored 511 goals for clubs including Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and both AC and Inter Milan, winning league titles in four countries.

Ibrahimovic began his second spell with AC Milan in early 2020, having won the Scudetto with them in 2011, and helped them win the title again last season.