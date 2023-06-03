PM Pashinyan arrives in Ankara for Erdogan’s inauguration

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Turkey on a working visit.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by the Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia, the Special Representative of Armenia for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey Ruben Rubinyan.

The Special Representative of Turkey for the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations of the Turkish side, Ambassador Serdar Kilic, met the Armenian PM at Ankara’s Esenboga Airport.

Prime Minister Pashinyan will attend the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

