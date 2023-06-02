US President Joe Biden ‘fine’ after falling at Colorado event

US President Joe Biden has tripped and fallen while handing out diplomas at a graduation ceremony for the US Air Force Academy in Colorado, the BBC reports.

Mr Biden, who is the nation’s oldest serving president at 80, was seen being helped up by Air Force officials and walking back to his seat unassisted.

The president had been standing for about an hour and a half to shake hands with each of the 921 graduating cadets.

The White House communications director said “he’s fine”.

“There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands,” Ben LaBolt wrote on Twitter.

A White House press pool report also earlier said Mr Biden had tripped on a black sandbag while moving on stage.

Footage of the incident shows Mr Biden appearing to point at the sandbag as he gets back on his feet.

He was seen jogging back to his motorcade, apparently uninjured, when the ceremony ended shortly after the accident.

The pool reporter added that the president did not take questions when he returned to his plane. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reportedly said he is feeling “totally fine” and had boarded the plane flashing “a big smile”.