EU’s Michel hopes Armenian, Azerbaijan leaders will confirm the political will to normalize relations

President of the EU Council Charles Michel has voiced hope that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will confirm the political will to normalize relations between the two countries.

“There is an important meeting to take place today. I had an occasion to meet the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels a few weeks ago. We made some progress, and I hope the parties will again confirm the political will to normalize the relations between the countries,” Michel said upon his arrival at the European Political Community Summit in Chisinau.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, French president Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President of the EU Council Charles Michel are expected to hold a five-sided meeting on the sidelines of the Summit later today.