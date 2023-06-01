Armenian PM participates in second summit of the European Political Community in Chisinau

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the second summit of the European Political Community in Chisinau.

The leaders of more than four dozen countries were welcomed at the venue by the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

Prime Minister Pashinyan also participated in the roundtable discussion on “Energy, Communication.”

Nikol Pashinyan had short talks with leaders of a number of countries within the framework of the summit.

In particular, the Prime Minister talked about issues of mutual interest with the Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob, Prime Minister of Latvia Krisjanis Karins, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Andorra Xavier Espot Zamora, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa, Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, President of Switzerland Alain Berset, President of the European Council Charles Michel.

A five-way meeting of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of France, the Chancellor of Germany, the President of the European Council and the President of Azerbaijan is also expected in Chisinau today.