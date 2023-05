Artsakh’s Defense Ministry has released footage showing the Azerbaijani forces shelling Armenian positions using mortars.

Earlier today the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the northern and eastern direction of the line of contact using small arms and mortars.

According to preliminary information, at around 11:40 am the Azerbaijani side fired seven shells from a 60 mm mortar towards one of the defense positions.

No casualties were reported from the Armenian side.