No draft treaty ready to be signed in Chisinau, Armenian PM says

There is no draft document ready to be signed during the meeting in Chisinau on June 1, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the discussion of the state budget execution at the National Assembly.

He said Armenia is yet to receive a response from Azerbaijan to the proposals handed over to the Azerbaijani side before the talks in Washington.

“This is the fourth edition of the peace treaty. We have handed it over to the Azerbaijani side and are waiting for a response. There is no agreed draft that could be signed during the five-party meeting in Geneva on June 1,” PM Pashinyan said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, EU Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet in Chisinau on June 1.