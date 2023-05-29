Armenia applies to ECtHR regarding two servicemen abducted by Azerbaijan

Armenia has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) regarding the abduction of two Armenian soldiers by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Office of Armenian Representative on International Legal Matters informs.

“We applied to ensure an interim measure and ensure their right to life. Azerbaijan must submit to the court the conditions of their detention, medical and other documents. When the court sends this request to Azerbaijan, it will set a deadline for a response,” the Office has said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said on May 27 two servicemen had been kidnapped by Azerbaijan.