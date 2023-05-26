Talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan remain a priority for the US – State Department

Negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to be a priority for the US, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a daily briefing, when asked to comment on the meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Moscow mediated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“As you know, the Secretary welcomed the two sides here in Washington several weeks ago. We understand that talks continued after that in Brussels, and we support the talks continuing. As we’ve said, we believe that an agreement is in reach, and we continue to press the two parties to work together to reach an agreement on the issues that remain outstanding,” the Spokesperson said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting in the Kremlin late on Thursday.

Issues related to the unblocking of regional transport and economic infrastructures were discussed.

An agreement was reached to continue the work in one week, within the framework of the meeting of the deputy prime ministers of the three countries.