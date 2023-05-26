Armenia an attractive tourism destination for Jordan

The 3rd International Conference of Tourism Management & Heritage Conservation, organized by the Queen Rania College for Tourism and Heritage, was held in Hashemite University in Jordan on May 24.

The conference included discussions on contemporary issues in tourism and heritage, new contexts for tourist destinations, digital heritage documentation techniques, and preservation of heritage and archaeological sites.

The Tourism Committee of Armenia was represented by Honorary guest Vatche Yergatian. He presented Armenia with its four main directions: adventure, culture, gastronomy and nature and spoke about Armenia as an attractive tourism destination for the Jordan market.