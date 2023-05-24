Armenia international Grant-Leon Ranos signs for Borussia Mönchengladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach have completed the signing of Grant-Leon Ranos from FC Bayern München. The 19-year-old will join the Foals on a free in the summer and has signed a contract until 2027.

“Grant-Leon is a very interesting and talented player, who can play both as a number 9 and in attacking midfield,” said sporting director Roland Virkus. “He has had a very impressive season in the Regionalliga and wants to prove himself at a higher level with us, and we will help him do that.”

Ranos featured for the Bayern U23s this season, registering 20 goals and twelve assists in the Regionalliga Bayern – his tally of 33 goal involvements is a league high with just one matchday remaining. He also played twice for FCB’s U19s in the UEFA Youth League (1 goal). Ranos, who was born in Gehrden in Germany, made his debut for the Armenia senior national team in March, netting two goals against Cyprus.

“I’m thrilled to become part of this great club. It’s a big step in my career and one I will approach full of motivation and commitment,” said Ranos upon signing his contract. “Roland Virkus showed a lot of interest in me and has certainly sold me on Borussia’s path. I want to pay back that faith, prove myself in training and in games, work hard and quickly find my place in the team.”