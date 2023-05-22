The rights and security of Artsakh Armenians should be discussed in Stepanakert-Baku format – PM Pashinyan

Armenia is ready to recognize 86, 600 square kilometers as Azerbaijani area, and in our perception, Azerbaijan is ready to recognize Armenia’s area of 29,800 square kilometers, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference today.

He stressed that the issue of rights and security of Nagorno Karabakh Armenians should be discussed in Stepanakert-Baku format.

“We emphasize the importance of international guarantees for this mechanism,” PM Pashinyan stated.

He added that otherwise, the issue of rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh could simply be left to oblivion, and Azerbaijan will continue the policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide of Armenians through use of force.

“There’s should be guarantees that this policy will not continue,” Pashinyan noted.

Asked whether the government recognizes Nagorno Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister said: “Whatever today’s government says, all governments of the Republic of Armenia have recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.”