Armenia to host Days of European Archaeology

On June 16-18, 2023, Armenia will host “Days of European Archaeology” event coordinated by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

The three-day events will be held at various archaeological sites of Armenia.

Since 2010, the French Ministry of Culture has entrusted the coordination and promotion of “European Archeology Days” events to the National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (Inrap).

During the three-day event the public will have an opportunity to get acquainted with all the details of archaeology, visit archaeological sites, archaeological research centers that are not normally open to the public. Meetings with archaeologists and restorers of archaeological finds will be organized.

Armenia joined the initiative in 2022. The events are intended for all age groups, those interested in archeology and lovers.