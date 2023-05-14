Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Loreen has won Eurovision Song Contest 2023 for Sweden with the song ‘Tattoo.”

After the jury scores were announced, Sweden’s entry Tattoo by Loreen was leading the pack with 340 points, with Israel and Italy behind with 177 and 176 points respectively. But as we all know, that was only ever half of the story!

After a tension-packed announcement of the public vote, it was revealed that Tattoo received enough points to earn the win.

With those numbers added up, Sweden claimed the win.

This is the country’s 7th win, meaning that Sweden now ties with Ireland for the most Eurovision Song Contest wins of all time.