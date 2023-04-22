Armenia’s Hripsime Khurshudyan wins bronze at European Weightlifting Championships

Armenian weightlifter Hripsime Khurshudyan won the bronze medal in the women’s 87 kg event at the European Weightlifting Championships under way in Yerevan with a result of 227 kg (107+120).

Norway’s Eila Amena Koanda won won the gold with a total result of 272 kg. The silver went to Ukraine’s Anastasiia Manievska (238 kg).

Another representative of Armenia, Margarita Arakelyan, took the 7th place with the result of 196 kg. Arakelyan recorded a result of 85 kg in the snatch exercise, and 111 kg in the clean & jerk.