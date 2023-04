Armenian weightlifter Andranik Karapetyan (89 kg) won a silver medal at the European Championships under way in Yerevan with a total result of 374 kg.

He won a small gold medal in the snatch event, lifting 178 kg and a small silver medal in the clean and jerk with the result of 196 kg.

Karlos May Nasar of Bulgaria became the winner in the 89 kg weight category, setting a world record (174+221kg).

The bronze medal went to Marin Robu of Moldova (166+198kg).