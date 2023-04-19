Armenian wrestler Arsen Harutyunyan wins gold at European Championships

Freestyle wrestler Arsen Harutyunyan won a gold medal at the European Wrestling Championships in Zagreb and won the title of European champion for the third time in his career.

In the 61 kg final, Arsen Harutyunyan beat Albania’s Zalimkhan Abakarov 5:2.

The other representative of Armenia Hrayr Alikhanyan (74 kg) was close to winning the bronze medal, but lost to the representative of Georgia with a score of 0-8 in the decisive wrestling match.

The Armenian freestyle wrestling team thus wins 2 gold medals at the European Championships.

On Tuesday Vazgen Tevanyan won the gold in the 65 kg event.