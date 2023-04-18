SportTop

Armenian wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan crowned European champion

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 18, 2023, 22:10
Less than a minute

In the finals of the European wrestling championship in Zagreb, Armenian freestyle wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan (65 kg), defeated the Bulgarian athlete with a score of 12:1 and was declared European champion.

