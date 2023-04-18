Armenian wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan crowned European champion

In the finals of the European wrestling championship in Zagreb, Armenian freestyle wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan (65 kg), defeated the Bulgarian athlete with a score of 12:1 and was declared European champion.
Related Articles
Armenian Genocide Education Act set for introduction in US Congress
April 18, 2023, 23:55
Wiki Loves Monuments: Photo of Saghmosavank in Armenia named among winners
April 18, 2023, 22:40
Armenia ready to cooperate with Philip Morris International in scientific research
April 18, 2023, 19:22
Opening of the European Championships in Yerevan comparable to that of the Olympic Games, Austrian coach says
April 18, 2023, 18:22
The best tournament I have participated in: Finnish coach commends organization of European Championships in Yerevan
April 18, 2023, 17:57
PM Pashinyan on possible peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan
April 18, 2023, 14:18
Check AlsoClose
-
Armenian PM sees opportunity for establishment of normal relations with TurkeyApril 18, 2023, 14:03