Armenia’s Artur Davtyan was crowned champion at the European Artistic Gymnastic Championships held in Antalya, Turkey.

Davtyan received 15,033 poionts and clinched the gold in the vault event.

On Saturday Artur Davtyan won a bronze medal in the pommel horse event.

Vahagn davtyan won silved on the rings.