Armenian Parliament elects Anahit Manasyan as Human Rights Defender

The Armenian Parliament voted 69- to elect Anahit Manasyan as Human Rights Defender. Sixty-nine out of 107 MPs participated in the voting.

Manasyan was nominated for the post by the ruling Civil Contract faction/

Anahit Manasyan studied at the Faculty of Law of YSU, received bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and took postgraduate course. In 2016, she studied at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy of Tufts University.

Anahit Manasyan previously worked as Adviser to Prosecutor General.

The post of the Human Rights Defender had been vacant since Kristinne Grigoryan quit on January 23 after just one year in office.