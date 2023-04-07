Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation in the region

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyanand Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

In the context of overcoming the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian Prime Minister emphasized the implementation of consistent steps by the Russian peacekeeping mission.

Issues related to the implementation of the tripartite statements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2022 and October 31, 2022, including the unblocking of regional transport infrastructures, were discussed.

Thoughts were also exchanged on Armenian-Russian relations and the developments taking place within that framework.