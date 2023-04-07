PoliticsTop

Armenia, US discuss implementation of joint programs in IT and energy sectors

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan received the delegation headed by Arun Venkataraman, US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets.

The interlocutors discussed the prospects of bilateral Armenian-American investments, improvement of the business environment, existing cooperation in the fields of high technologies and energy, and referred to the implementation of bilateral joint programs, outlining further ways of cooperation.

The parties also emphasized the importance of further strengthening of the Armenian-American economic cooperation.

